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ATF Enforcement at or Near Records Levels Once Again
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110 views • August 13, 2021
Bad news, even where it might feel like good news - federal gun control enforcement went down some in 2020, but they actually tried to do much more. And, even after a reduction from record levels in 2019, they’re still much higher in almost every metric than they were just a few years ago.
Path to Liberty. Fast Friday Edition: August 13, 2021
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Path to Liberty. Fast Friday Edition: August 13, 2021
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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