Viewer Discretion Advised: This video may contain content disturbing to some people

This Is Why Pit Bulls Should Die Out
I've had a lifelong love of dogs and my share of drama with many different breeds. In my experience I believe the Pit Bull Terrier should be allowed to die out. Spay and Neuter every dog that is a part of this blood line.

Owners are quick to defend and I get it. They are protective, loving and playful. But this isn't always the case. Sometimes a pitty can be triggered when the owner thinks it wouldn't hurt anyone. However, these dogs are generally inbred and conditioned to be fighters. This means their scope of proper behavior is limited, and as they get older, discernment diminishes. It is other dogs in particular, that set them off, because, after all, they are fighters. They do not differentiate between size and strength, only to kill kill kill. Even those that may not be inbred or have always had a loving home, can turn on their owners due to age and circumstances. Don't believe me?

Watch this video to see what I mean, and understand that this didn't have to happen.

