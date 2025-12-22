The Sinister Plan to Crush Small Business — and Put You Under Corporate Rule

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Citizen journalist Ethan Faulkner joins me to expose the quiet dismantling of small-town America. As local businesses vanish, corporate giants move in, reshaping communities and consolidating economic power. We break down what’s happening on the ground, why mom-and-pop shops are being pushed out, and what this trend means for the future of American independence and self-sufficiency. Ethan's Substack: https://constructamiracle.com/ Kimchi One from Brightcore – Improve your health, improve your life. 25% Off with code: MANINAMERICA at https://mybrightcore.com/maninamerica Or dial (888) 575-6488 for up to 50% OFF and Free Shipping – ONLY when you call! To learn more about investing in gold & silver, visit http://goldwithseth.com, or call 626-654-1906 To learn more about Red Light Therapy, visit http://myredlight.com and use promo code SETH to save. Follow my Substack: https://maninamerica.substack.com/