TRUMP DENIES ALEX JONES REQUEST? DEATH JABS INC. GOES ON! Sid Canoe's Present Truth News

"Massive fraud at a level never before seen..." Alex Jones revealing in the next hour Trump's answer on the SHOTS. Mr. Jones looks very concerned. This is YUUUUGE...





Thank you for HEARING! Please help Zidkenu save all humanity!

Zidkenu Video Site OFFICIAL: https://www.bitchute.com/zidkenu

MORE videos HERE https://www.brighteon.com/channels/zidkenu

"Zidkenu" IS BANNED on Twitter https://twitter.com/OctamanRadio

SHADOWBANNED on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/SidCanoe

BANNED: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQ13C7fGmkjGl6XDBz3ZPFQ

The Now Historic OCTABLOG is of interest to some: http://octaman.blogspot.com

PLUS MORE EDITORIALS on Medium here: https://medium.com/@OctamanRadio

NOTHING FOR SALE. Fair Use Copyright © May use for fair use and educational purposes.

CONTACT: Send Email TO: [email protected] Like, Share and Subscribe at your own risk.