TRUMP DENIES ALEX JONES REQUEST? DEATH JABS INC. GOES ON! Sid Canoe's Present Truth News

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"Massive fraud at a level never before seen..." Alex Jones revealing in the next hour Trump's answer on the SHOTS. Mr. Jones looks very concerned. This is YUUUUGE...
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