Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Once the Dictator
116 views
channel image
Awakening
Published 21 hours ago |

Jacinda Adern, New Zealand Prime Minister, before her resignation, justifying the Covid Vaccine

A former US intelligence asset claims a rise in misogyny-driven 'conspiracy theorists' are a violent threat to the former NZ PM, but makes no mention of the tyrannical political failures during the Covid-19 pandemic which ultimately led to her demise and unpopularity.

It's the other way around. The vaxxed are the aggressive ones.

Keywords
vaccinenew zealandministerprimecovidjacindaadern

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket