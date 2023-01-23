Once the Dictator

Jacinda Adern, New Zealand Prime Minister, before her resignation, justifying the Covid Vaccine
A former US intelligence asset claims a rise in misogyny-driven 'conspiracy theorists' are a violent threat to the former NZ PM, but makes no mention of the tyrannical political failures during the Covid-19 pandemic which ultimately led to her demise and unpopularity.
It's the other way around. The vaxxed are the aggressive ones.
