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RN Kate Shemirani & Dr. Andrew Kaufman
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235 views • June 17, 2020
Exposing the propaganda-There is NO pandemic. There is a virus less deadly than the flu, fake prediction models, recommended treatments that are killing people, unreliable and contaminated test kits, ridiculously inflated death counts, and media-induced hysteria to push an agenda whereby the end goal is to enslave humanity with forced vaccines, microchips, and police state surveillance. There is NO pandemic. This is Agenda 21 being played out in real life.
Fact: Lack of potassium or Kalium (as it is chemically known), in ALL THREE COMBINATIONS, Potassium sulfate,Potassium Chloride,and Potassium Phosphate causes VIRULENT AND POISONOUS DISEASES.
Iron is known as the magnetic mineral, due to the fact that it attracts oxygen. Potassium chloride is the mineral sylvite termed in Latin,sal digestivus, the digestive salt.
People need to flood their Gut tracks with ProBiotics .Your Body is a chemestry set with Good and Bad Bacteria. the KEY is Keeping the body in Balance .
PDF-the zodiac and the Salts of Salvation http://iapsop.com/ssoc/1932__perry_carey___zodiac_and_salts_of_salvation.pdf
The Virus and Vaccine Agenda is the Real ScamDemic.Educate Yourself and Expose their FRAUD-The Poisoned Needle,Suppressed FACTS about Vaccinations by Eleanore McBean
1991 national vaccine initiative-By the end of 1991, an estimated 80 percent of the world's infants were reported to be vaccinated with BCG (bacillus Calmette-Guérin, the antigen used to vaccinate individuals against tuberculosis), measles vaccine, diphtheria and tetanus toxoids and pertussis vaccine (DTP), and oral polio vaccine .
The National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act (NCVIA) of 1986 (42 U.S.C. §§ 300aa-1 to 300aa-34) was signed into law by United States President Ronald Reagan as part of a larger health bill on November 14, 1986. NCVIA's purpose was to eliminate the potential financial liability of vaccine manufacturers due to vaccine injury claims[1]
25 vaccine books from doctors exposing vaccines spread disease and harm people https://archive.org/details/history-of-vaccination/mode/2up
"Every intelligent person who takes the time to investigate vaccination, will find abundant evidence in the published writings and public records of the advocates of vaccination, to prove its utter worthlessness, without reading a line of anti-vaccination literature. And if we could add to this all the suppressed facts, we would have a mass of evidence before which no vaccinator would dare to hold up his head."—Dr. Robert A. Gunn, MD, "Vaccination: Its Fallacies and Evils", 1882
"I have no faith in vaccination, nay, I look upon it with greatest disgust, and firmly believe that it is often the medium of conveying many filthy and loathsome diseases from one child to another, and it is no protection from smallpox." —Dr. William Collins, MD, London, 1882
"Vaccination has made murder legal. Vaccination does not protect against smallpox, but is followed by blindness and scrofula. Jennerism is the most colossal humbug which the human race has been burdened with by FRAUD and DECEIT." —Mr. Mitchell, member of the British House of Commons
"Of these dogmas, I believe the practice known as vaccination to be the most absurd and most pernicious. I do not believe that a single person has ever been protected from smallpox by it; while I know that many serious bodily evils and even deaths, have resulted from its employment. The whole theory is founded upon assumption, contrary to common sense and entirely opposed to all known principles of physiology. Every physician of experience, has met with numerous cases of cutaneous eruptions, erysipelas and syphilis, which were directly traceable to vaccination, and if these cases could be collected and presented in one report, they would form a more terrible picture than the worst that has ever been drawn of the horrors of smallpox." —Dr. Robert A. Gunn, MD, Dean of the United States Medical College of New York
Fact: Lack of potassium or Kalium (as it is chemically known), in ALL THREE COMBINATIONS, Potassium sulfate,Potassium Chloride,and Potassium Phosphate causes VIRULENT AND POISONOUS DISEASES.
Iron is known as the magnetic mineral, due to the fact that it attracts oxygen. Potassium chloride is the mineral sylvite termed in Latin,sal digestivus, the digestive salt.
People need to flood their Gut tracks with ProBiotics .Your Body is a chemestry set with Good and Bad Bacteria. the KEY is Keeping the body in Balance .
PDF-the zodiac and the Salts of Salvation http://iapsop.com/ssoc/1932__perry_carey___zodiac_and_salts_of_salvation.pdf
The Virus and Vaccine Agenda is the Real ScamDemic.Educate Yourself and Expose their FRAUD-The Poisoned Needle,Suppressed FACTS about Vaccinations by Eleanore McBean
1991 national vaccine initiative-By the end of 1991, an estimated 80 percent of the world's infants were reported to be vaccinated with BCG (bacillus Calmette-Guérin, the antigen used to vaccinate individuals against tuberculosis), measles vaccine, diphtheria and tetanus toxoids and pertussis vaccine (DTP), and oral polio vaccine .
The National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act (NCVIA) of 1986 (42 U.S.C. §§ 300aa-1 to 300aa-34) was signed into law by United States President Ronald Reagan as part of a larger health bill on November 14, 1986. NCVIA's purpose was to eliminate the potential financial liability of vaccine manufacturers due to vaccine injury claims[1]
25 vaccine books from doctors exposing vaccines spread disease and harm people https://archive.org/details/history-of-vaccination/mode/2up
"Every intelligent person who takes the time to investigate vaccination, will find abundant evidence in the published writings and public records of the advocates of vaccination, to prove its utter worthlessness, without reading a line of anti-vaccination literature. And if we could add to this all the suppressed facts, we would have a mass of evidence before which no vaccinator would dare to hold up his head."—Dr. Robert A. Gunn, MD, "Vaccination: Its Fallacies and Evils", 1882
"I have no faith in vaccination, nay, I look upon it with greatest disgust, and firmly believe that it is often the medium of conveying many filthy and loathsome diseases from one child to another, and it is no protection from smallpox." —Dr. William Collins, MD, London, 1882
"Vaccination has made murder legal. Vaccination does not protect against smallpox, but is followed by blindness and scrofula. Jennerism is the most colossal humbug which the human race has been burdened with by FRAUD and DECEIT." —Mr. Mitchell, member of the British House of Commons
"Of these dogmas, I believe the practice known as vaccination to be the most absurd and most pernicious. I do not believe that a single person has ever been protected from smallpox by it; while I know that many serious bodily evils and even deaths, have resulted from its employment. The whole theory is founded upon assumption, contrary to common sense and entirely opposed to all known principles of physiology. Every physician of experience, has met with numerous cases of cutaneous eruptions, erysipelas and syphilis, which were directly traceable to vaccination, and if these cases could be collected and presented in one report, they would form a more terrible picture than the worst that has ever been drawn of the horrors of smallpox." —Dr. Robert A. Gunn, MD, Dean of the United States Medical College of New York
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