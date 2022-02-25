© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EXCLUSIVE: Roger Stone Files Lawsuit Against Adam Schiff & the Jan 6 Committee
Follow
1
Share
Report
60 views • February 25, 2022
Support Infowars and find the latest deals on the products you need at https://www.infowarsstore.com
Roger Stone of http://stonedefensefund.com/ joins The Alex Jones Show to break the news that his suit against Adam Schiff and the Jan 6th committee has been filed.
Click here to get My Pillow Giza Dream Sheets 60% Off!
Roger Stone of http://stonedefensefund.com/ joins The Alex Jones Show to break the news that his suit against Adam Schiff and the Jan 6th committee has been filed.
Click here to get My Pillow Giza Dream Sheets 60% Off!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.