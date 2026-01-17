Throw Away Mom

Gail Carson

2026 Gail Carson Publishing

100% my concept, idea, direction, arrangement, video production, lyrics and AI voice/music



Hey there, It's Mom, I just called to say I'm still alive

I thought about our argument, and I've given it some time

I know the divorce was hard on you, it was very hard on me too

It took me a long time to get over it, and then somehow I lost you





Chorus

The number you reached is not in service at this time

Please check your number and try again





I heard you moved away, I hope your place is nice

I hope you are building a new and wonderful life

looking forward to hearing all about your new adventures

I think about you all the time, Wish things would be different





Chorus

The number you reached is not in service at this time

Please check your number and try again





I hope you are doing well, I hope you are eating

I hope you are working hard, I hope you are sleeping

I'm sorry for whatever I said, I probably was out of line

I'd like to get together and talk, because I'll always be your mom





Bridge

I'm a Throw Away Mom, in this throw away Culture

Throw away your history, and throw away your mother

But no matter what the trend in this world, your mom I'll forever be

I will forever love you, because you will always be a part of me





Chorus

The number you reached is not in service at this time

Please check your number and try again



The number you reached is not in service at this time

Please check your number and try again



