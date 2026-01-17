BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Throw Away Mom - Gail Carson
FeeFiFauxFun
FeeFiFauxFun
2 followers
5 views • 1 day ago

Throw Away Mom
Gail Carson
2026 Gail Carson Publishing
100% my concept, idea, direction, arrangement, video production, lyrics  and AI voice/music

Hey there, It's Mom, I just called to say I'm still alive
I thought about our argument, and  I've given it some time
I know the divorce was hard on you, it was very hard on me too
It took me a long time to get over it, and then somehow I lost you


Chorus 
The number you reached is not in service at this time
Please check your number and try again


I heard you moved away, I hope your place is nice
I hope you are building a new and wonderful life
looking forward to hearing all about your new adventures
I think about you all the time, Wish things would be different


Chorus 
The number you reached is not in service at this time
Please check your number and try again


I hope you are doing well, I hope you are eating
I hope you are working hard, I hope you are sleeping
I'm sorry for whatever I said, I probably was out of line
I'd like to get together and talk, because I'll always be your mom


Bridge
I'm a Throw Away Mom, in this throw away Culture
Throw away your history, and throw away your mother
But no matter what the trend in this world, your mom I'll forever be
I will forever love you, because you will always be a part of me


Chorus
The number you reached is not in service at this time
Please check your number and try again

The number you reached is not in service at this time
Please check your number and try again

Keywords
aidivorcetextinggriefestrangement
