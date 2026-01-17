© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Throw Away Mom
Gail Carson
2026 Gail Carson Publishing
100% my concept, idea, direction, arrangement, video production, lyrics and AI voice/music
Hey there, It's Mom, I just called to say I'm still alive
I thought about our argument, and I've given it some time
I know the divorce was hard on you, it was very hard on me too
It took me a long time to get over it, and then somehow I lost you
Chorus
The number you reached is not in service at this time
Please check your number and try again
I heard you moved away, I hope your place is nice
I hope you are building a new and wonderful life
looking forward to hearing all about your new adventures
I think about you all the time, Wish things would be different
Chorus
The number you reached is not in service at this time
Please check your number and try again
I hope you are doing well, I hope you are eating
I hope you are working hard, I hope you are sleeping
I'm sorry for whatever I said, I probably was out of line
I'd like to get together and talk, because I'll always be your mom
Bridge
I'm a Throw Away Mom, in this throw away Culture
Throw away your history, and throw away your mother
But no matter what the trend in this world, your mom I'll forever be
I will forever love you, because you will always be a part of me
Chorus
The number you reached is not in service at this time
Please check your number and try again
The number you reached is not in service at this time
Please check your number and try again