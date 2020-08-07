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DOCTORS LOVE IT, FAUCI HATES IT. WHY?
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352 views • August 07, 2020
DOCTORS LOVE IT, FAUCI HATES IT. WHY?
With so many frontline doctors speaking up on their success treating #Covid19 with a 65-year-old FDA approved malaria drug, many wonder what would motivate our top health officials and social media platforms to silence their voices. Well, The HighWire found one BIG reason.
#EmergencyUse #VaccineUnicorn #FDA #WarpSpeed #ACIP #Vaccines #HiRoxyFloorIsClean
With so many frontline doctors speaking up on their success treating #Covid19 with a 65-year-old FDA approved malaria drug, many wonder what would motivate our top health officials and social media platforms to silence their voices. Well, The HighWire found one BIG reason.
#EmergencyUse #VaccineUnicorn #FDA #WarpSpeed #ACIP #Vaccines #HiRoxyFloorIsClean
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