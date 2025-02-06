BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

【USAID】Bill Gates has issued a warning / ビル・ゲイツが警告を発しました
Be prepared
Be prepared
36 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
115 views • 2 months ago

「USAIDへの資金提供を停止すれば、世界中で新たな謎の病気が出現し、何百万人もの人が亡くなるだろう。」

"Defunding USAID will bring about another mystery illness across the world. MILLIONS WILL DIE."

https://x.com/HustleBitch_/status/1886831006943957055?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1886831006943957055%7Ctwgr%5E69db6a812617858239e2224e9d98b32c7af8e6fa%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fnewssharing.net%2Fbill-gates-usaid


https://x.com/newssharing1/status/1887014571535425887


＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝


【驚愕】USAIDとファイザー、$4,150,835,100.00という巨額の年間契約金額

https://x.com/JmaxTopics/status/1886794771760558173



【崩壊は勢いを増す】

https://x.com/PapiTrumpo/status/1886871023435571406



RFK Jr is CONFIRMED as US health secretary by the Senate Finance Committee panel with a vote of 14-13

上院財政委員会は14対13の投票でRFKジュニア氏を米​​国保健長官に承認した。

https://x.com/SputnikInt/status/1886804116975870270



BREAKING: The stocks of both vaccine manufacturers, Pfizer and Moderna, immediately crashed after RFK Jr.'s nomination advanced toward the Senate.

RFKジュニアの指名が上院に進んだ後、ファイザーとモデルナの両ワクチンメーカーの株価が直ちに暴落した。 

https://x.com/GeneralMCNews/status/1886808964492361942


＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝

リベラル発狂！？　(資金源がすべてストップ) / マドモアゼル愛 氏

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MQZonh91fhA



Keywords
cdcviruspcr
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy