Silver Is Moving - Are the Shorts Trapped?
The Morgan Report
The Morgan ReportCheckmark Icon
395 followers
Follow
2
180 views • 1 day ago

Silver Is Moving - Are the Shorts Trapped? | https://www.themorganreport.com/join

Silver is finally showing signs of life and not just a little bounce. After months of sideways grind and relentless short pressure, something’s changed. The price action is getting aggressive and those who’ve been leaning on the short side might be feeling the heat.

This isn’t just a technical move it looks like a shift in sentiment, positioning, and maybe even the beginning of a reckoning. Are the shorts trapped? If they are, the squeeze could be violent. And if they’re not yet, the next few moves might just push them over the edge.

Watch this video on Silver Is Moving - Are the Shorts Trapped?

Market Analysis/Investing/Trading Methods At TheMorganReport.com | http://www.themorganreport.com/join

goldsilverfinanceeconomic
