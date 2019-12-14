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Mad LiberTEA Party's: LiberTEA Breaks: If You See Something, Say Something
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2 views • December 14, 2019
Mad LiberTEA Breaks: If You See Something, Say Something & Doing Something About It
It's pretty simple to some of us, that we should help each other and not turn a blind eye. Why then does it happen so often? Is this why people don't believe we can do it without the government? Let's talk about it.
Please be sure to like, subscribe, comment and/or share our videos if you like our content; every interaction is greatly appreciated!
Like what you saw? Hate it? Have comments, questions, suggestions, or complaints?
Come hang out with us on Discord: https://discord.gg/vffBVkm
Mad LiberTEA Links:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/liberTEA_party
Mike: https://twitter.com/angelinblackink
Paxton: https://twitter.com/s_paxton
Minds Group: https://www.minds.com/groups/profile/...
Video Platforms:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/enjb...
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIg2...
Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/lib...
Bittubers:
https://bittubers.com/profile/MadLibe...
Podcast:
Castbox: https://castbox.fm/channel/id2367977?...
Support Us
Paypal: https://paypal.me/MadLiberTEAParty?lo...
Subscribestar: https://www.subscribestar.com/the-mad...
ART by the ART WOOLOO: https://www.deviantart.com/sortafriendly
It's pretty simple to some of us, that we should help each other and not turn a blind eye. Why then does it happen so often? Is this why people don't believe we can do it without the government? Let's talk about it.
Please be sure to like, subscribe, comment and/or share our videos if you like our content; every interaction is greatly appreciated!
Like what you saw? Hate it? Have comments, questions, suggestions, or complaints?
Come hang out with us on Discord: https://discord.gg/vffBVkm
Mad LiberTEA Links:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/liberTEA_party
Mike: https://twitter.com/angelinblackink
Paxton: https://twitter.com/s_paxton
Minds Group: https://www.minds.com/groups/profile/...
Video Platforms:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/enjb...
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIg2...
Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/lib...
Bittubers:
https://bittubers.com/profile/MadLibe...
Podcast:
Castbox: https://castbox.fm/channel/id2367977?...
Support Us
Paypal: https://paypal.me/MadLiberTEAParty?lo...
Subscribestar: https://www.subscribestar.com/the-mad...
ART by the ART WOOLOO: https://www.deviantart.com/sortafriendly
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