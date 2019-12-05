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The Most Efficient Nutrition Delivery System on the Planet
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59 views • December 05, 2019
If ever you have thought "What would be the BEST WAY to Get The Most out of the Foods I buy" then this is the Video for you.
Ripe Crops - Gently Processed WITHOUT Heat AT THE FARM - Living Enzyme Powders Delivered to Blending Facility - Directly Shipped to Consumer for MAXIMUM NUTRITIONAL DELIVERY compared to the inefficient and wasteful Standard American Food Supply Chain that provides a fraction of the nutrients at far higher prices.
Learn more about Purium at http://bit.ly/2BJR5wN
Use Code: wmburke to Save $50 or 25% whichever is more at ishoppurium.com or to Open Your Own Superfoods Super Store at puriumenrollment.com for as little as $0.
Book an Appointment for ANY of our Consulting Services with Designed to THRIVE Founder Professor William Burke at http://bit.ly/DtTBook
Ripe Crops - Gently Processed WITHOUT Heat AT THE FARM - Living Enzyme Powders Delivered to Blending Facility - Directly Shipped to Consumer for MAXIMUM NUTRITIONAL DELIVERY compared to the inefficient and wasteful Standard American Food Supply Chain that provides a fraction of the nutrients at far higher prices.
Learn more about Purium at http://bit.ly/2BJR5wN
Use Code: wmburke to Save $50 or 25% whichever is more at ishoppurium.com or to Open Your Own Superfoods Super Store at puriumenrollment.com for as little as $0.
Book an Appointment for ANY of our Consulting Services with Designed to THRIVE Founder Professor William Burke at http://bit.ly/DtTBook
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