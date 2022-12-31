Create New Account
Oreo's Golden Double Stuff commercials with Donald Trump (Part II)
Published 21 hours ago |

"Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me." — George W. Bush


Source 1: https://youtu.be/tirFRhRzLOo

Mirror, mirror on the wall, how many Donald Trumps are there in all? The twin systems or duplicates; Published by Joalan Pinto; YouTube; Date published: December 23, 2020; Date of website access: January 15, 2021.


Source 2: https://youtu.be/kZ9x2DH0dIY

(Revelation 13:3) "And I saw one of his heads as it were wounded to death..."; Published by Joalan Pinto; YouTube; Date published: January 9, 2021; Date of website access: January 15, 2021.


Source 3: https://youtu.be/D3xXvzGTKLw

Dick Gregory — "There Are Two Donald Trumps"; Published by Reelblack; YouTube; Date published: January 24, 2016; Date of website access: January 15, 2021.


Source 4: https://youtu.be/oBDjlnee37Q

The Phoenix rising from the ashes. Rebirth of (the) Antichrist Donald J Trump; Published by Joalan Pinto; YouTube; Date published: January 10, 2021; Date of website access: January 15, 2021.


Source 5: https://youtu.be/rQ6N-sb7SVQ

George W. Bush "Fool me once, shame on, shame on you."; Published by Sea King; YouTube; Date published: March 3, 2019; Date of website access: January 15, 2021.


(Thumbnail) — Source 6: https://youtu.be/Id6nCa_OTEM

I, pet goat II; Published by HeliofantChannel; YouTube; Date published: July 3, 2012; Date of website access: January 15, 2021.


Source 7: https://youtu.be/75CkkYCwOk4

Trump Oreo Cardboard; Published by BigSkyEdit; YouTube; Date published: May 20, 2016; Date of website access: January 15, 2021.


Source 8: https://youtu.be/W2XmJ7LeBZw

Trump Oreo Karaoke; Published by BigSkyEdit; YouTube; Date published: May 20, 2016; Date of website access: January 15, 2021.

