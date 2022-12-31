Oreo's Golden Double Stuff commercials with Donald Trump (Part II)

"Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me." — George W. Bush
Source 1: https://youtu.be/tirFRhRzLOo
Mirror, mirror on the wall, how many Donald Trumps are there in all? The twin systems or duplicates; Published by Joalan Pinto; YouTube; Date published: December 23, 2020; Date of website access: January 15, 2021.
Source 2: https://youtu.be/kZ9x2DH0dIY
(Revelation 13:3) "And I saw one of his heads as it were wounded to death..."; Published by Joalan Pinto; YouTube; Date published: January 9, 2021; Date of website access: January 15, 2021.
Source 3: https://youtu.be/D3xXvzGTKLw
Dick Gregory — "There Are Two Donald Trumps"; Published by Reelblack; YouTube; Date published: January 24, 2016; Date of website access: January 15, 2021.
Source 4: https://youtu.be/oBDjlnee37Q
The Phoenix rising from the ashes. Rebirth of (the) Antichrist Donald J Trump; Published by Joalan Pinto; YouTube; Date published: January 10, 2021; Date of website access: January 15, 2021.
Source 5: https://youtu.be/rQ6N-sb7SVQ
George W. Bush "Fool me once, shame on, shame on you."; Published by Sea King; YouTube; Date published: March 3, 2019; Date of website access: January 15, 2021.
(Thumbnail) — Source 6: https://youtu.be/Id6nCa_OTEM
I, pet goat II; Published by HeliofantChannel; YouTube; Date published: July 3, 2012; Date of website access: January 15, 2021.
Source 7: https://youtu.be/75CkkYCwOk4
Trump Oreo Cardboard; Published by BigSkyEdit; YouTube; Date published: May 20, 2016; Date of website access: January 15, 2021.
Source 8: https://youtu.be/W2XmJ7LeBZw
Trump Oreo Karaoke; Published by BigSkyEdit; YouTube; Date published: May 20, 2016; Date of website access: January 15, 2021.
