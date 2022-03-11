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Cost of Crypto, Ep 027 - Free Thoughts on the Space, August 2021 to January 2022
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20 views • March 11, 2022
In this episode, I recap what's happened, and where we're at today.
Very little has happened, and a lot has happened. Prices go up, prices go down. New people are getting into crypto, and 2021 was their year of seasoning.
If you're like me, keep on stacking, keep making regular buys, and use those tools available to you (rebate apps like Lolli and the Fold card, rebate cards like the BlockFi credit card, lending services like BlockFi, Abra, Ledn, and numerous others (do your research first!) and use those apps that bring the costs to buy down to near zero (like Strike.) These are all tools to slowly and steadily build those bags.
Here's a link to the Huobi survey (13-page slide show- very insightful): https://file.hbfile.net/stews/static/CRYPTO_PERCEPTION_REPORT_2022.pdf
Questions, comments or topic suggestions: [email protected]
Enjoy and be well, Everyone.
Questions or comments: [email protected]
FOLLOW TINYCRYPTOBLOG:
Website: https://tinycryptoblog.com
Anchor.fm - https://anchor.fm/cofc
Spotify: https://tinyurl.com/n89bdc42
Medium : https://tinyurl.com/c36reh25
Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/ycynav7d
Twitter: https://tinyurl.com/yansqfxr
BitChute: https://tinyurl.com/y2x4sqmv
Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/7x9jrfdy
Lbry: https://tinyurl.com/yb3gzof9
Brighteon: https://bit.ly/3dDoBYF
Minds.com: https://tinyurl.com/y47kov9z
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PURCHASE CRYPTOS USING THESE SERVICES:
Strike: Send money anywhere around the world INSTANTLY at no cost. Buy and Sell bitcoin for the lowest fees- get $5 when you sign up and verify your account: https://invite.strike.me/K30V6I
Swan Bitcoin: (Lower fees than Coinbase, and get $10 of bitcoin when you sign up: https://bit.ly/3so6k5v
Coinbase: (buy/sell $100, get $10 of bitcoin free): https://goo.gl/4P5p7C
Binance US: https://tinyurl.com/9ck7cmn6
Abra (you can also earn interest on crypto deposits): https://tinyurl.com/y6sbrfxz
Changelly: https://tinyurl.com/y57gmm2v
Bitcoin Depot ATMs: https://tinyurl.com/y5cnla2w
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Get your crypto-themed merchandise and support independent artists at Teepublic: https://tinyurl.com/y32mcb7o
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
EARN BITCOIN IN REBATES WHEN YOU SHOP ONLINE AND IN-STORE:
-Lolli: ttps://tinyurl.com/y2moxncu
-Fold app (including shopping on Amazon!) https://tinyurl.com/y9mwg9bq
-Rakuten. Sign up using this link, and when you spend $25 you earn a $10 bonus: https://www.rakuten.com/r/ERIKA1132?eeid=28187
-Find the best prices and automatically apply online coupons when you shop using Honey: https://tinyurl.com/y2yx5heh
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
RECOMMENDED BROWSER:
Block unwanted ads and earn rewards while browsing using the Brave browser: https://brave.com/tin140
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
***Disclaimer: This is not financial advice, merely my own opinions and views. Before making any investment decisions involving money, always do your own research (DYOR) and NEVER invest money that you cannot afford to lose.***
Very little has happened, and a lot has happened. Prices go up, prices go down. New people are getting into crypto, and 2021 was their year of seasoning.
If you're like me, keep on stacking, keep making regular buys, and use those tools available to you (rebate apps like Lolli and the Fold card, rebate cards like the BlockFi credit card, lending services like BlockFi, Abra, Ledn, and numerous others (do your research first!) and use those apps that bring the costs to buy down to near zero (like Strike.) These are all tools to slowly and steadily build those bags.
Here's a link to the Huobi survey (13-page slide show- very insightful): https://file.hbfile.net/stews/static/CRYPTO_PERCEPTION_REPORT_2022.pdf
Questions, comments or topic suggestions: [email protected]
Enjoy and be well, Everyone.
Questions or comments: [email protected]
FOLLOW TINYCRYPTOBLOG:
Website: https://tinycryptoblog.com
Anchor.fm - https://anchor.fm/cofc
Spotify: https://tinyurl.com/n89bdc42
Medium : https://tinyurl.com/c36reh25
Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/ycynav7d
Twitter: https://tinyurl.com/yansqfxr
BitChute: https://tinyurl.com/y2x4sqmv
Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/7x9jrfdy
Lbry: https://tinyurl.com/yb3gzof9
Brighteon: https://bit.ly/3dDoBYF
Minds.com: https://tinyurl.com/y47kov9z
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PURCHASE CRYPTOS USING THESE SERVICES:
Strike: Send money anywhere around the world INSTANTLY at no cost. Buy and Sell bitcoin for the lowest fees- get $5 when you sign up and verify your account: https://invite.strike.me/K30V6I
Swan Bitcoin: (Lower fees than Coinbase, and get $10 of bitcoin when you sign up: https://bit.ly/3so6k5v
Coinbase: (buy/sell $100, get $10 of bitcoin free): https://goo.gl/4P5p7C
Binance US: https://tinyurl.com/9ck7cmn6
Abra (you can also earn interest on crypto deposits): https://tinyurl.com/y6sbrfxz
Changelly: https://tinyurl.com/y57gmm2v
Bitcoin Depot ATMs: https://tinyurl.com/y5cnla2w
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Get your crypto-themed merchandise and support independent artists at Teepublic: https://tinyurl.com/y32mcb7o
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
EARN BITCOIN IN REBATES WHEN YOU SHOP ONLINE AND IN-STORE:
-Lolli: ttps://tinyurl.com/y2moxncu
-Fold app (including shopping on Amazon!) https://tinyurl.com/y9mwg9bq
-Rakuten. Sign up using this link, and when you spend $25 you earn a $10 bonus: https://www.rakuten.com/r/ERIKA1132?eeid=28187
-Find the best prices and automatically apply online coupons when you shop using Honey: https://tinyurl.com/y2yx5heh
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
RECOMMENDED BROWSER:
Block unwanted ads and earn rewards while browsing using the Brave browser: https://brave.com/tin140
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
***Disclaimer: This is not financial advice, merely my own opinions and views. Before making any investment decisions involving money, always do your own research (DYOR) and NEVER invest money that you cannot afford to lose.***
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