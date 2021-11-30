© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Graphene Oxide Wireless Network: Bioweapon Shots Contain Wireless Nanosensor
Follow
0
Share
Report
43 views • November 30, 2021
Graphene Oxide Wireless Network: Bioweapon Shots Contain Wireless Nanosensor
On this show, we’ve repeatedly mentioned the work by “La Quinta Columna” in Spain. That name means “the Fifth Column,” and it’s a group of dissident research who have investigated these vaccines. Most importantly, they’re the ones who studied a vaccine sample and found graphene oxide in it.
Dr. Pablo Campra Madrid is a professor of chemical sciences at the University of Almeira. But he’s also affiliated with La Quinta Columna and has dedicated himself to performing an independent analysis of vaccine samples. And he’s now released his findings in three parts. Earlier this month, he put his full graphene oxide findings on ResearchGate. And his findings were clear: Using a technique called micro-raman spectroscopy, he found ample evidence of graphene oxide structures within random vaccine samples.
But Dr. Campra’s follow-up research could be even more important. In another ResearchGate paper, Campra speculates that micro-structures seen in the vaccines, made of graphene oxide, could be components in a wireless nanosensor network.
source:
StewPeters.tv
On this show, we’ve repeatedly mentioned the work by “La Quinta Columna” in Spain. That name means “the Fifth Column,” and it’s a group of dissident research who have investigated these vaccines. Most importantly, they’re the ones who studied a vaccine sample and found graphene oxide in it.
Dr. Pablo Campra Madrid is a professor of chemical sciences at the University of Almeira. But he’s also affiliated with La Quinta Columna and has dedicated himself to performing an independent analysis of vaccine samples. And he’s now released his findings in three parts. Earlier this month, he put his full graphene oxide findings on ResearchGate. And his findings were clear: Using a technique called micro-raman spectroscopy, he found ample evidence of graphene oxide structures within random vaccine samples.
But Dr. Campra’s follow-up research could be even more important. In another ResearchGate paper, Campra speculates that micro-structures seen in the vaccines, made of graphene oxide, could be components in a wireless nanosensor network.
source:
StewPeters.tv
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.