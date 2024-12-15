Will The Inauguration Take Place On January 20th? - Larry Ballard

TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.flyover.live





Larry Ballard

WEBSITE: www.larryballard.com





For Larry’s slides, text LARRY to 40509

(Message and data rates may apply. Terms/privacy: 40509-info.com)





While in college, author Larry Ballard had a motorcycle accident, which became the inspiration for this book. He recounts how while injured lying motionless on the ground, he felt a jolt and felt his spirit leave his body. A being of light showed him things that were to come and told him that America and the world would face a time of great peril (which is now). At that time, he would be called to: "Deliver a message to the world, to open people's eyes so the truth could expose our common enemy and rally the people in defense of our freedom!"





As promised, God led his footstep in preparation for the time to come. He was told to study the Bible, the Quran, history, archaeology, astronomy, metaphysics, earth science, climatology, political science, military strategy, and psychology. During his near-death experience, he was told he would change jobs frequently, and each job would be ordained to teach him a valuable lesson.





While working his way through college, he worked as an ironworker building skyscrapers and working with thermite (which burns at 4,500 degrees Fahrenheit), so when 9/11 came, he knew beyond a shadow of a doubt that the Twin Towers were brought down by controlled demolition and that 9/11 was a false flag event.





He worked for Monsanto Chemical, where he learned about GMO's and the hidden agenda behind the Elite's Climate Change narrative!





He worked for Atomic Energy of Canada, where he saw firsthand that socialized medicine is just another name for healthcare rationing where people die while waiting to be treated.





He spent time in China, where he had the opportunity to see firsthand how the U.S.'s manufacturing base would be intentionally gutted and how intentionally losing trade deals would siphon off America's wealth and send it to China.





He worked for CGR-MEV, headquartered in Paris, France, which allowed him to see firsthand how the European Union's formation took away the constitutions and sovereignty of 27 European nations rendering them nothing but a servile trading block of a globalist government in Brussels. This knowledge allowed him to understand how the U.N. is working to end all sovereign nations and form in their places ten servile trading blocs. To this end, efforts are underway to merge the U.S., Mexico, and Canada into a North American Trading Bloc. This is what is driving the Socialist Democrat's open borders policies.





He was a real estate broker and investor, which enabled him to see in advance how actions taken by then-Senator Obama and Presidents Clinton and George W. Bush were orchestrated in order to facilitate the 2008 financial collapse.









-------------------------------------------





𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬’𝗦 𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗢

► Kirk Elliott PHD - FREE consultation on wealth conservation - http://FlyoverGold.com

► My Pillow - save up to 80% off - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover

► Z-Stack - enjoy 5% off - https://flyoverhealth.com

► Redemption Shield - use promo code FLYOVER for 10% off - www.redemptionshield.com

► Flyover Meat - use promo code FLYOVER for 5% off - https://flyovermeat.com





Want to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -

https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/





-------------------------------------------









𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗦𝗢𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗠𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗔 𝗦𝗢 𝗪𝗘 𝗖𝗔𝗡 𝗕𝗘 𝗕𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗙𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗦

💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives

🆇 Twitter: https://twitter.com/FOConservatives

🏘 FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives

🟦 FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives

📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/

🟪 Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@FlyoverConservatives

🧑‍💻 Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com





► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives





-------------------------------------------





► Sign Up For the Flyover Newsletter! - https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter





► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate





► Get Your OWN Flyover Merch Today: https://www.shop.flyoverconservatives.com/merch





► Teach your Kids Critical Thinking with TuttleTwins: http://FlyoverTwins.com





► Support Patriot Women and Save 20% off at Fern Valley Soap -

www.fernvalleysoap.com

Promo Code: FLYOVER





-------------------------------------------





𝗕𝗥𝗢𝗨𝗚𝗛𝗧 𝗧𝗢 𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝗕𝗬 𝗙𝗟𝗬𝗢𝗩𝗘𝗥 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗘𝗥𝗩𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗩𝗘𝗦:

The Flyover Conserva