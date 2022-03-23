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Know the link between the Nervous & Endocrine systems for AWAKENING, PLUS nervous system meditation
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14 views • March 23, 2022
#meditation #ascension #nervoussystem
In this video I speak to discernment and how it is affected by our nervous system regulation and how the nervous system is connected to the endocrine system with the energy centres to align us to our multi dimensionality. Plus I give you a guided meditation to heal your nervous system
Signup to receive info on all Free Ceremonies, courses and events with Sarita Sol online or at SolHenge:
https://mailchi.mp/361ada56f047/events-and-courses
Become a Patron and enjoy benefits such as Q and A sessions, community
guided meditations, free downloads and much more, plus you can help me assist those in need to receive free classes, healings and retreats.
https://www.patreon.com/Sarita_Sol
For online Virtual Meditation Classes, Manifesting and Healing Retreats, Personal Mentoring, Distant Quantum and Shamanic Healing with Sarita email: [email protected] or go to www.solhenge.com.
LBRY@Sarita_SolHenge
For MP3s of courses and guided meditations to download go to: http://www.solhenge.com
Available
Vimeo :https://vimeo.com/user119022760
Brand NEWTUBE:https://brandnewtube.com/@sarita
Bitchute :https://www.bitchute.com/channel/MAbzen5yUKaE/
Subscribe our channel : http://bit.ly/3bebvQN
Follow on Twitter : @solhenge
Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/sarita_solhenge/
All Playlist :
Accessing the fifth dimension. 5D:http://bit.ly/2JVV5RI
Heal Thyself- Body mastery:http://bit.ly/3nsiTdM
The Cosmic Heart Series:http://bit.ly/39hpsuD
Dimensions within you, Energy Centers Upgrade Series:http://bit.ly/2XqIPvu
Heart centered mindfulness techniques:http://bit.ly/2LvvAXS
Explore consciousness:http://bit.ly/2MHMLGd
Manifesting techniques:http://bit.ly/3nsbStx
Healing Meditations:http://bit.ly/3osrIpc
Oracle of Pythia:http://bit.ly/2LhZvD3
The Ancient Art of Dream Weaving:http://bit.ly/2XtSbGR
In this video I speak to discernment and how it is affected by our nervous system regulation and how the nervous system is connected to the endocrine system with the energy centres to align us to our multi dimensionality. Plus I give you a guided meditation to heal your nervous system
Signup to receive info on all Free Ceremonies, courses and events with Sarita Sol online or at SolHenge:
https://mailchi.mp/361ada56f047/events-and-courses
Become a Patron and enjoy benefits such as Q and A sessions, community
guided meditations, free downloads and much more, plus you can help me assist those in need to receive free classes, healings and retreats.
https://www.patreon.com/Sarita_Sol
For online Virtual Meditation Classes, Manifesting and Healing Retreats, Personal Mentoring, Distant Quantum and Shamanic Healing with Sarita email: [email protected] or go to www.solhenge.com.
LBRY@Sarita_SolHenge
For MP3s of courses and guided meditations to download go to: http://www.solhenge.com
Available
Vimeo :https://vimeo.com/user119022760
Brand NEWTUBE:https://brandnewtube.com/@sarita
Bitchute :https://www.bitchute.com/channel/MAbzen5yUKaE/
Subscribe our channel : http://bit.ly/3bebvQN
Follow on Twitter : @solhenge
Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/sarita_solhenge/
All Playlist :
Accessing the fifth dimension. 5D:http://bit.ly/2JVV5RI
Heal Thyself- Body mastery:http://bit.ly/3nsiTdM
The Cosmic Heart Series:http://bit.ly/39hpsuD
Dimensions within you, Energy Centers Upgrade Series:http://bit.ly/2XqIPvu
Heart centered mindfulness techniques:http://bit.ly/2LvvAXS
Explore consciousness:http://bit.ly/2MHMLGd
Manifesting techniques:http://bit.ly/3nsbStx
Healing Meditations:http://bit.ly/3osrIpc
Oracle of Pythia:http://bit.ly/2LhZvD3
The Ancient Art of Dream Weaving:http://bit.ly/2XtSbGR
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