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Ep. 250 - Corruption in the prison system
For The Love of Truth
For The Love of Truth
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30 views • June 22, 2022

#Adrian #corruption #prisonIn this episode, we explore another example of corruption in the public sector. Jack was given a 20-year prison sentence for taking a cash payment for doing a building job. But that is not the issue we were exploring in this talk. Instead, we focussed on a few areas of corruption in the prison system, and the justice system to give you an insight into how it is being used to launder money out of the public sector and back into private hands.


This is just the tip of the iceberg to get you thinking and exploring if you are so inclined.


Are you nutritionally deficient?

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Podcast: https://fortheloveoftruth.co.uk/podcast/ or

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My book:

I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.


You can read more about it here:

http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/


Drinking distilled water is one of the best things you can do for your health. To buy a distiller via our affiliate link:

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healthnatural healthnutritionjudicial systemmineralsprisoncorruptionsadrian
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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