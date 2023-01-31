My Bible Study Process (Daniel 9:26)

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You asked for it...you got it!! In this video I'll be sharing my Bible Study process, and how I arrived at my most recent interpretation of Daniel 9:26,27. I think you'll be encouraged!
Link to Biblehub: https://biblehub.com
Show notes for Daniel’s 70th Week Part 1 :https://drive.google.com/file/d/1YB3fpDa-S_pO1iIjE8tPo2-Dg1R2JJxZ/view?usp=share_link
Link to previous video: https://youtu.be/yCCgsyukzPY
Revelation 12 Sign: https://youtu.be/2DFUw62TkdU
“Revelation: Chapter by Chapter” video playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLTxyhlH52QW8enThPoV70b80YuTlgmVkl
Please download the following timeline 'template'...even if you may not currently agree with my interpretation of how the events of Revelation may play out:
A Kingdom of Priests: Timeline Template: 2022 and Beyond: https://drive.google.com/file/d/12H0Kg7m-oOUtAH1Ne3z5xUOty24HKw2H/view?usp=sharing
Um Reino de Sacerdotes:Modelo (‘template’) da cronologia e notas explicativas (em julho 2022)https: //drive.google.com/file/d/1BZWz2QPYSUVgGuOyqed--pQKz30e6jfw/view?usp=sharing