Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
European Bank Credit Suisse Stock Down 97%, Depositors Fleeing, They Are On The Verge Of Collapse
948 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published Yesterday |
Donate

Jim Crenshaw


March 7, 2023


Coming to a bank near you and I soon? Maybe. Will they do bail ins? Will this cause problems here? A sign of things to come? Something to keep an eye on. If our banks in the US need assets, they will start stealing them from the property owners I can assure you. It is how they make their biggest profits. Every mortgage loan is a bet on a default by the homeowner. There is a good chance this will happen because they will create a problem to make the default happen.


And one final note (pun intended) there is no "cash". We have fiat worthless debt notes that everyone has in their pockets they call "cash". There is no cash. There is only commercial paper.

Source: EarthNewspaper.com: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tpjhtmChu3TK/


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/FnyjTiGHiqRn/

Keywords
europebankfinancebail inscredit suissestock down97 percentdepositors fleeingverge of collapseout of cashstealing from property owners

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket