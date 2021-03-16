RESCUE THE CHILDREN

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Get your heads out of your collective asses and wake the F up already. These Hollyweird fags & tranny's are destroying our society and culture for the worse... they're bringing everyone to their level of depravity so the sordid things they used to do behind closed doors and in secret can now come to light and become "normalized" ... that's what they're attempting to do with PEDOPHILIA or PEDARASTY. This is unnatural and immoral and DISGUSTING AS FUCK. Pedophiles can get the ROPE. I don't care WHO YOU ARE. You are committing an almost unforgivable sin in my own opinion.... that's between you and God, but up to me...... you get the ROPE...
I mirrored this video from 'Philosophers-stone.info' here - https://www.bitchute.com/video/XCUlXdV73une/