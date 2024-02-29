Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - February 28, 2024

Episode 2226 - E-bike accidents are going up! -What is the most green car. Latest Prius jokes! -Illegal immigrants and violence -Ideology Why are men bad if they act like an alpha? -Myocarditis- How much damage is the Covid vax causing on the heart? -Receive Grace and learn from mistakes and move forward! -Are some of our large companies/stores having financial problems? -Don’t get into credit card debt! Plus much more! Must listen great show.
