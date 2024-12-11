Prof. Jeffrey Sachs explains how Syria was just one of 7 countries Benjamin Netanyahu wanted to destroy, and how he has succeeded in getting the US to overthrow the governments of 6 out of the 7…

So basically Bibi was behind the Pentagon list that General Wesley Clark revealed. So the US military IS run by the Jews.....

Source @Retards Of TikTok





