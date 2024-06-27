Imran Khan Still Held in Pakistan Prison - Politically Motivated Court Rejects Sentence Appeal application for marriage contract case

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A court in Pakistan has rejected an appeal by former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife to release them from prison.
Khan and his third wife Bushra Bibi asked an Islamabad court to suspend their seven-year jail terms - for what was ruled an illegal marriage.
The couple were found guilty of violating Islamic law by failing to observe a required interval after Bushra divorced her previous husband.
Khan has been imprisoned on a range of convictions since August.
He maintains the cases are politically motivated, and aimed at derailing his return to power in elections in February.
Al Jazeera’s Kamal Hyder has more from outside the courthouse in Islamabad, Pakistan.