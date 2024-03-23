Lookin for feedback: “bioweapon” Or Trigering Mechanism In A "Dual-Use" System?!

https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/9545052
magnetic human body communication
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Biofield
electromagnetic warfare
how much of the electromagnetic spectrum is visible to us
https://www.embs.org/tbme/articles/on-the-safety-of-human-body-communication/
https://www.embs.org/tbme/articles/channel-characterization-of-magnetic-human-body-communication/
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4654791/
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4654789/
https://www.semanticscholar.org/paper/Analysis-of-the-IEEE-802.15.4a-ultra-wideband-layer-Alberts/70a347d93960f103cbd59c9646a8c3f5b20865c6/figure/2
https://www.mdpi.com/1424-8220/21/12/4079
https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Behavior-of-human-body-segments-in-the-presence-of-lowfrequency-electromagnetic-fields_fig3_351589681
human activity recognition radar
https://ieee-dataport.org/documents/diat-%CE%BCradhar-radar-micro-doppler-signature-dataset-human-suspicious-activity-recognition
precision ai healthcare
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41746-022-00610-z
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190610005259/en/NTT-Proposes-the-%E2%80%9CDigital-Twin-Computing-Initiative%E2%80%9D-%E2%80%93-a-Platform-to-Combine-High-Precision-Digital-Information-Reflecting-the-Real-World-to-Synthesize-Diverse-Virtual-Worlds-Generate-Novel-Services-and-Bring-about-Society-of-the-Future
biosignals
https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/senate-bill/5002
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41928-021-00614-9
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1389128623001639
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6470858/#:~:text=These%20exogenous%20stimuli%20include%20temperature,tissue%20%5B11%2C12%5D.
https://pervasivecomputinginfo.blogspot.com/2018/10/ieee-802156-standard.html
https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/epdf/10.1002/wcm.884
https://www.cdc.gov/globalhealth/healthprotection/idsr/index.html
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7909758/
https://spectrum.ieee.org/fcc-gives-medical-body-area-networks-clean-bill-of-health
biomedical engineer
https://spectrum.ieee.org/turning-the-body-into-a-wire
https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fchem.2019.00399/full
graphene healthcare
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.