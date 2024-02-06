Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
What the White House is HIDING in the latest jobs report?
channel image
High Hopes
3034 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
75 views
Published 13 hours ago

Glenn Beck


Feb 5, 2024


The January 2024 jobs report has released and the media is touting it as great news. But average Americans know the truth: The economy is struggling. So, what’s going on here? Glenn dives into the real stats: Did Americans really get a raise? Were 353,000 jobs really added? Is unemployment really down? Or is it all just a massive government lie?


► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...


Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

  / glennbeck

  / glennbeck

  / glennbeck


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JJOBAub99No

Keywords
white houselieseconomyjobsglenn beckunemploymentjobs reportraisehiding

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket