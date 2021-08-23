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Australia runs mass child sacrifice!! -Luciferian vaccine ritual targeting 24,000 children!!
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143 views • August 23, 2021
New South Wales Minister for Health and Medical Research Brad Hazzard announced this week that 24,000 children would be targeted in a mass vaccination campaign under police guard, with no parents allowed inside the Qudos Bank Arena where the mass vaccinations would take place.
Read more at https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-08-19-australia-runs-mass-child-sacrifice-luciferian-vaccine-ritual-targeting-24000-children-warning-graphic.html
Read more at https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-08-19-australia-runs-mass-child-sacrifice-luciferian-vaccine-ritual-targeting-24000-children-warning-graphic.html
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