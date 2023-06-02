Create New Account
Faithful Freedom LIVE from Boise for the We The Patriots USA National Conference: Ep 88
We The Patriots USA
Teryn Gregson is kicking off the We The Patriots National Conference, live from the Boise Center, in Boise, ID, headlined by Charlie Kirk, Jenna Ellis, Steve Deace, Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Ryan Cole, Connor Boyack and more.Show more


One hour prior to the conference kicking off, Teryn will preview the event with special surprise guests and a sneak peek of a special investigative report announcement.


Live from 9am MT, 11am ET - 5pm MT, 7pm ET, Friday and Saturday. Register to watch our National Conference live online! https://wethepatriotsusa.org/2023-conference-broadcast/


