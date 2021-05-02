Song: Big Balls AC/DC - Provided to YouTube by The Orchard Enterprises

Song: Big Balls AC/DC - Provided to YouTube by The Orchard EnterprisesI'm upper, upper class high societyGod's gift to ballroom notorietyAnd I always fill my ballroomThe event is never smallAll the social papers say I've got the biggest balls of allI've got big ballsI've got big ballsAnd they're such big ballsDirty big ballsAnd he's got big balls,And she's got big balls,But we've got the biggest balls of them all!And my balls are always bouncingMy ballroom always fullAnd everybody comes and comes againIf your name is on the guest listNo one can take you higherEverybody says I've got great balls of fire!I've got big ballsI've got big ballsAnd they're such big ballsDirty big ballsAnd he's got big balls,And she's got big balls,But we've got the biggest balls of them all!Some balls are held for charityAnd some for fancy dressBut when they're held for pleasure,They're the balls that I like best.And my balls are always bouncing,To the left and to the right.It's my belief that my big balls should be held every night.I've got big ballsI've got big ballsAnd they're such big ballsDirty big ballsAnd he's got big balls,And she's got big balls,But we've got the biggest balls of them all!And I'm just itching to tell you about themOh, we have such wonderful funSeafood cocktailCrabsCrayfishSource: LyricFindSongwriters: Angus Mckinnon Young / Malcolm Mitchell Young / Ronald Belford Scott