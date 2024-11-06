RT News - November 6 2024 2PM GMT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Nov 6, 2024
rt.com
Donald Trump is set to become the next President of the United States. That's after the Republican candidate exceeded the all important 270 electoral college-vote mark. With a Trump administration again preparing to define the next four years of US foreign policy, the international community begins to react with heads of countries and organizations across the globe sending congratulations. In his victory speech, the President-elect pledged to end wars involving the US military. RT looks into whether that may signal a change in Washington's actions around the world.