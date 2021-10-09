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New Stats Show More People Quitting and Not Looking for New Jobs as Biden Economy Weakens
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70 views • October 09, 2021
Spencer Brown from Townhall reports, The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Friday that the American economy added a weak 194,000 jobs in September and the unemployment rate fell by 0.4 percentage point to 4.8 percent, missing a predicted 500,000 new payrolls by sixty percent.
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