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Discerning The Book of Revelation: The Seventh Trumpet, The Mark of the Beast, Part 19
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31 views • April 06, 2021
The Book of Revelation was written in the 1st century. John's vision of the future is now our past and present. Many of the events that John wrote already occurred as shown in the history of the Church. These events become to us as types and shadows of the future. And they are now unfolding before us our eyes. For certain, the mark of the Beast is already here. Do not be deceived!
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