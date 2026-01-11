Days of Elijah Part II: The Voice Crying in the Wilderness: John the Immerser, Elijah, & Redemption: John the Immerser, Elijah, & Redemption

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Discover the biblical meaning of “the voice crying in the wilderness,” John the Immerser’s mission, Elijah, Passover, and Messiah’s Kingdom plan.
Go deeper into the foundations of Messianic prophecy with Eddie Chumney’s in-depth teachings, available exclusively at LionandLamb.tv. Explore Two House theology, the Feasts of the Lord, Passover redemption, the Kingdom of God, and the prophetic role of Israel in the last days.