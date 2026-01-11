Days of Elijah Part II: The Voice Crying in the Wilderness: John the Immerser, Elijah, & Redemption: John the Immerser, Elijah, & Redemption

Discover the biblical meaning of “the voice crying in the wilderness,” John the Immerser’s mission, Elijah, Passover, and Messiah’s Kingdom plan.



Go deeper into the foundations of Messianic prophecy with Eddie Chumney’s in-depth teachings, available exclusively at LionandLamb.tv. Explore Two House theology, the Feasts of the Lord, Passover redemption, the Kingdom of God, and the prophetic role of Israel in the last days.