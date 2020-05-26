LockStep's Global Agenda & Local Assault ~ Miss A. Explains

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2010 Rockefeller Foundation : Scenarios for future technology in international development : page 18 : Lock Step Scenario “A world of tighter Top down government control And more authoritarian Leadership, with limited innovation and growing Citizen pushback
http://www.nommeraadio.ee/meedia/pdf/RRS/Rockefeller%20Foundation.pdf