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Dictator Trudeau's Forces Attack Peaceful Truckers!
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50 views • February 21, 2022
RealNewsChannel.com

As the Peaceful Trucker Protest continues Justin Trudeau Suspends Civil Rights, freezes Truckers Bank Accounts, Threatens to seize their Dogs and their children. Just when you thought he could not sink any lower He begin physically going after Peaceful and UN-Armed Protesters. They even Trampled a Handy-capped Protester with a Cop on Horseback!

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https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/02/crackdown-ramps-ottawa-police-clash-truckers-make-mass-arrests-begin-smashing-windows-forcefully-remove-protesters-vehicles-video/
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canadadictator trudeaus forces attack peaceful truckerstruckers protest
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