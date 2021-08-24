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EntertheStars: GafMan Fugees Arrive in US, ChimeraCoffee, BreakthruInfection, B-BludCrabs... [23.08.2021]
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50 views • August 24, 2021
- Between the Headlines
Nathan Sanders 4 hours ago (edited)
This is strange: the Swedish pop group ABBA will be releasing two new songs in the coming weeks. It will have been 40 years since they released new music. The 2 new songs were recorded in 2017 yet have been held back until this year. One song is titled I STILL HAVE FAITH IN YOU. The second song is called DON'T SHUT ME DOWN. Sweden, where ABBA recorded this song, made headlines because Sweden did not "shut down". Everything in this reality seems to be some kind of message or code. Everytime I see someone Praise ABBA in the comments, I think about this.
EntertheStars 3 hours ago
https://www.insidenova.com/headlines/hundreds-of-afghan-refugees-arrive-at-dulles-camp-at-nvcc-annandale-campus/article_7256cf84-036f-11ec-8b90-6b7b3f27f45d.html
https://twitter.com/JessArnoldTV/status/1429140848231559174?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1429140848231559174%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&;ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.insidenova.com%2Fheadlines%2Fhundreds-of-afghan-refugees-arrive-at-dulles-camp-at-nvcc-annandale-campus%2Farticle_7256cf84-036f-11ec-8b90-6b7b3f27f45d.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/rev-jesse-jackson-wife-jacqueline-234759904.html
https://finance.yahoo.com/m/5e8130aa-df54-37f7-8785-d4189601257d/the-covid-threat-is-here-to.html
https://www.barrons.com/articles/covid-threat-drugmaker-stocks-51629482910?siteid=yhoof2
https://www.yahoo.com/news/california-family-found-dead-hiking-145000915.html
https://finance.yahoo.com/m/793091e1-3c69-3cbc-9b35-be06a7653aaa/a-surprising-key-to-making.html
https://www.marketwatch.com/story/the-covid-19-vaccine-depends-on-the-blue-blood-of-horseshoe-crabs-01629471984?siteid=yhoof2
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/mask-mandates-proof-of-vaccination-on-the-rise-but-not-everyone-is-on-board-new-yf-poll-data-shows-131145145.html
https://sports.yahoo.com/were-90-vaccinated-and-im-still-nervous-as-delta-variant-shrouds-2021-college-football-season-players-walk-fine-line-015736765.html
https://kimerakoffee.com/
5,091 views Premiered 5 hours ago
EntertheStars
100K subscribers
https://youtu.be/-q-39KEK2GM
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
Nathan Sanders 4 hours ago (edited)
This is strange: the Swedish pop group ABBA will be releasing two new songs in the coming weeks. It will have been 40 years since they released new music. The 2 new songs were recorded in 2017 yet have been held back until this year. One song is titled I STILL HAVE FAITH IN YOU. The second song is called DON'T SHUT ME DOWN. Sweden, where ABBA recorded this song, made headlines because Sweden did not "shut down". Everything in this reality seems to be some kind of message or code. Everytime I see someone Praise ABBA in the comments, I think about this.
EntertheStars 3 hours ago
https://www.insidenova.com/headlines/hundreds-of-afghan-refugees-arrive-at-dulles-camp-at-nvcc-annandale-campus/article_7256cf84-036f-11ec-8b90-6b7b3f27f45d.html
https://twitter.com/JessArnoldTV/status/1429140848231559174?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1429140848231559174%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&;ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.insidenova.com%2Fheadlines%2Fhundreds-of-afghan-refugees-arrive-at-dulles-camp-at-nvcc-annandale-campus%2Farticle_7256cf84-036f-11ec-8b90-6b7b3f27f45d.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/rev-jesse-jackson-wife-jacqueline-234759904.html
https://finance.yahoo.com/m/5e8130aa-df54-37f7-8785-d4189601257d/the-covid-threat-is-here-to.html
https://www.barrons.com/articles/covid-threat-drugmaker-stocks-51629482910?siteid=yhoof2
https://www.yahoo.com/news/california-family-found-dead-hiking-145000915.html
https://finance.yahoo.com/m/793091e1-3c69-3cbc-9b35-be06a7653aaa/a-surprising-key-to-making.html
https://www.marketwatch.com/story/the-covid-19-vaccine-depends-on-the-blue-blood-of-horseshoe-crabs-01629471984?siteid=yhoof2
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/mask-mandates-proof-of-vaccination-on-the-rise-but-not-everyone-is-on-board-new-yf-poll-data-shows-131145145.html
https://sports.yahoo.com/were-90-vaccinated-and-im-still-nervous-as-delta-variant-shrouds-2021-college-football-season-players-walk-fine-line-015736765.html
https://kimerakoffee.com/
5,091 views Premiered 5 hours ago
EntertheStars
100K subscribers
https://youtu.be/-q-39KEK2GM
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
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