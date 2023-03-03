In the last two extremely dark and dangerous years, the Whistleblowers’ Movement had been waiting for Speaker McCarthy to take office and the restoration of the check and balance of powers in the U.S.

https://gettr.com/post/p2a6ku4cf56

3/1/2023 Miles Guo: In the two extremely dark and dangerous years in the past, the Whistleblowers’ Movement had been waiting for Speaker McCarthy to take office and the restoration of the check and balance of powers in the U.S. What makes me the most gratified is that the fellow fighters who joined the Whistleblowers’ Movement earlier are all still with us. Who would say the Chinese people are not united? The fellow fighters have now been invited to attend the CPAC, the world's most powerful political gathering. Do you think this was possible two or three years ago? #separationofpowers #unityoftheChinesepeople





3/1/2023 文贵直播：爆料革命度过了过去极为黑暗和危险的两年，等到了麦卡锡议长上任和美国三权鼎立的恢复；让文贵最欣慰的是，早前加入爆料革命的战友们都跟下来了，谁说中国人不团结？战友们这次受邀出席CPAC，你说这在两三年前可能吗？

#三权分立 #中国人的团结 #CPAC



