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PATRIOT FREEDOM FIGHTERS AT CITY HALL CALLING FOR ARRESTS FOR CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY !!!
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661 views • May 16, 2021
ARREST PREMIER DOUG FORD AND MAYOR AL MCDONALD !!!
The Freedom Fighters in North Bay, Ontario marched from the beach, to City Hall, then to Public Health calling for the tyrants running our government to be arrested for their role in Crimes Against Humanity! We will never back down!
#WeThePeopleDemandJustice
This is how you take the information war to the next level
TheirTube can only censor a video, they can't censor reality
#PatriotsWin #GodWinsAlways
The Freedom Fighters in North Bay, Ontario marched from the beach, to City Hall, then to Public Health calling for the tyrants running our government to be arrested for their role in Crimes Against Humanity! We will never back down!
#WeThePeopleDemandJustice
This is how you take the information war to the next level
TheirTube can only censor a video, they can't censor reality
#PatriotsWin #GodWinsAlways
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