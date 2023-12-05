Create New Account
"5G can insert thoughts and feelings into everyone!" Fourth Industrial Revolution, with the agenda to establish elitist cyborgs as rulers over humanity.
channel image
DWP97048
4 Subscribers
137 views
Published Yesterday

"5G can insert thoughts and feelings into everyone!" - says former president of Chile The World Economic Forum is pushing the Fourth Industrial Revolution, with the agenda to establish elitist cyborgs as rulers over humanity. If there ever was a time to stand up and defend your life and that of your loved ones, it is now.

Keywords
trunewsbrighteonself-governmentcrime against humanityfourth industrial revolution5g can insert thoughts and feelings into everyone

