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Revealed! The Date Hidden From History - Part 2.
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41 views • May 04, 2022
Have you ever wondered about the actual date for the crucifixion of Jesus Christ? There are many opinions on when it was. Here I present a variety of evidences which aren't commonly recognized. There are also some very highly significant patterns in history and with eclipses that point to Wednesday, April 25, 31 AD as a date that has been hidden from history.
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