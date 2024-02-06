Mom, help me that was the last thing that dog said to me after that he fainted

Pitiful Animal





Feb 6, 2024





The local rescuers called us to report the situation of the stray dogs

They wanted to identify the dogs and know if they had owners

Why did they wander and have to rely on each other to live?

They had to deal with loneliness, cold, and hunger, which was always there to attack

Passersby said that they often happened to see them being chased by children

But the drunkards did not spare them, they stoned and sometimes kicked them

They were a game to entertain everyone, especially the bad guys

Their brown fur was full of dirt and sorrows they had to endure for people's behaviors

We could not stand by the circumstanced, which motivated us to act

Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.

