Mom, help me that was the last thing that dog said to me after that he fainted

Pitiful Animal
Feb 6, 2024
The local rescuers called us to report the situation of the stray dogs
They wanted to identify the dogs and know if they had owners
Why did they wander and have to rely on each other to live?
They had to deal with loneliness, cold, and hunger, which was always there to attack
Passersby said that they often happened to see them being chased by children
But the drunkards did not spare them, they stoned and sometimes kicked them
They were a game to entertain everyone, especially the bad guys
Their brown fur was full of dirt and sorrows they had to endure for people's behaviors
We could not stand by the circumstanced, which motivated us to act
Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.
