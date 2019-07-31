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Kamala Harris looks to tax Wall Street to fund Medicare-for-all
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3 views • July 31, 2019
FBN's Charlie Gasparino on Sen. Kamala Harris' proposal to pay for Medicare-for-all with a tax on Wall Street transactions.
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newspoliticsbusinesswall streetfox businessfox business networkmarkets2020 democrats2020 electionscavutoneil cavutotaxeshealth carecharlie gasparinotax reformmedicaremedicare-for-allkamala harris2020 candidatesgasparinokamala harris medicare-for-allmedicare plantax on wall streetsen kamala harriskamala harris tax reform
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