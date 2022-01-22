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4 Days After Pfizer Jab Needed A Leg Amputation
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965 views • January 22, 2022
One more dose and a couple of boosters and she will be a quadriplegic. I wonder it this is why they say this could all be over in less than 4 boosters ? And no matter how much of this gets posted they are still lining up for more.
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