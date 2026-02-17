🇫🇷🔴 18+ Shocking footage of Antifa thugs murdering French nationalist Quentin D. in Lyon

The French city of Lyon is reeling following the death of 23-year-old mathematics student Quentin Deranque, who succumbed to injuries sustained during a violent assault from Antifa thugs on Feb. 12. Investigators have reportedly identified five to six participants in the lynching. Several of these suspects were allegedly previously flagged on “S” files, the French term for serious criminals, for their ties to the now-dissolved Antifa movement, Youth Guard (Jeune Garde).

In the wake of the brutal killing, there are already those claiming the attack foreshadows a civil war in France.

Continued @https://www.thetruthseeker.co.uk/?p=323227

https://x.com/i/status/2022796644497129928

------------

