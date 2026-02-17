BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

🇫🇷🔴 18+ Shocking footage of Antifa thugs murdering French nationalist Quentin D. in Lyon
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10166 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
149 views • 1 day ago

The French city of Lyon is reeling following the death of 23-year-old mathematics student Quentin Deranque, who succumbed to injuries sustained during a violent assault from Antifa thugs on Feb. 12. Investigators have reportedly identified five to six participants in the lynching. Several of these suspects were allegedly previously flagged on “S” files, the French term for serious criminals, for their ties to the now-dissolved Antifa movement, Youth Guard (Jeune Garde).

In the wake of the brutal killing, there are already those claiming the attack foreshadows a civil war in France.

Continued @https://www.thetruthseeker.co.uk/?p=323227

https://x.com/i/status/2022796644497129928

------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

Keywords
murderantifa thugsquentin deranque
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Epstein Files Expose the Globalist Script: From Transgenderism to Digital ID

Epstein Files Expose the Globalist Script: From Transgenderism to Digital ID

Mike Adams
The Hollow Goliath: Why the U.S. Military May Be a Paper Tiger Facing Catastrophic Defeat

The Hollow Goliath: Why the U.S. Military May Be a Paper Tiger Facing Catastrophic Defeat

Mike Adams
U.S. government, carrying out Israel&#8217;s demands, seeks to denuclearize Iran at all costs

U.S. government, carrying out Israel’s demands, seeks to denuclearize Iran at all costs

Lance D Johnson
Senator Rand Paul introduces bill to end federal liability shield for vaccine makers

Senator Rand Paul introduces bill to end federal liability shield for vaccine makers

Laura Harris
Trump administration escalates war on drugs with lethal maritime strikes, signals imminent land operations

Trump administration escalates war on drugs with lethal maritime strikes, signals imminent land operations

Kevin Hughes
Echoes of Resistance: Exposing Zionism and the brutal truth behind Israel&#8217;s colonial project

Echoes of Resistance: Exposing Zionism and the brutal truth behind Israel’s colonial project

Kevin Hughes
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy