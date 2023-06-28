Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
What is Woke: Isn't it Christian? Explaining the Faith
channel image
High Hopes
2597 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
5 views
Published Wednesday

Fr. Chris Alar, Explaining the Faith


Streamed live on June 24, 2023


There is more confusion in the world now than ever about the Woke movement, transgenderism, same-sex marriage, cancel culture, DEI, etc. How are we to understand it? Doesn't it defy reality, but at the same time seem to be Christian? Join Fr. Chris Alar as he defines Woke and "wokism" and what you need to know as a Christian.


Support Our Ministries: https://www.thedivinemercy.org/donation


To access our weekly podcast, go to your preferred podcasting platform and search: Explaining the Faith

or visit: https://www.thedivinemercy.org/podcasts


Fair Use Policy: https://www.thedivinemercy.org/house/fair-use-policy


“©2022 Used with permission of the Marian Fathers of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary. Stockbridge, MA, USA. All rights reserved.

For more information please visit: www.Marian.org”


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uIN-qGyqS3U


Keywords
christiancatholicwoketransgenderismtranssame-sex marriagecancel culturewokismfr chris alardeidefy reality

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket