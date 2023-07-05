Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Stay Healthy, all natural, nature's way. Listen.
channel image
GalacticStorm
2050 Subscribers
Shop now
185 views
Published Yesterday

Captain Taylor Morgan | How to be unhealthy: listen to the mainstream media 📺


- wear sunscreen🧴

- get vaxxed 💉

- take medication 💊

- eat whole grains 🍞

- use hand sanitizer🧼

- EMFs are safe⚡️ (harmful electromagnetic fields)

- wear foot prisons 👟

- drink on the weekends 🍻

- use fluoride toothpaste and mouthwash 🦷



source:

https://twitter.com/patriotofga3/status/1676189669329981443?s=20

Keywords
stay healthynatures waycaptain taylor morgan

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket