Stay Healthy, all natural, nature's way. Listen.

Captain Taylor Morgan | How to be unhealthy: listen to the mainstream media 📺
- wear sunscreen🧴
- get vaxxed 💉
- take medication 💊
- eat whole grains 🍞
- use hand sanitizer🧼
- EMFs are safe⚡️ (harmful electromagnetic fields)
- wear foot prisons 👟
- drink on the weekends 🍻
- use fluoride toothpaste and mouthwash 🦷
source:
https://twitter.com/patriotofga3/status/1676189669329981443?s=20
