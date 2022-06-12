Australian Deputy Prime Minister Talks About Meeting With Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe

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https://gnews.org/post/p26md801
06/12/2022 Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles meets with Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe and makes it clear about the importance of not militarizing the Pacific. The Chinese defense minister declares that relations with world leaders will only improve if they accept China’s move to take back Taiwan. If any country tries to stop it, they will not hesitate to fight at all costs and they will fight to the very end.