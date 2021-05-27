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Endgame: Blueprint for Global Enslavement
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103 views • May 27, 2021
For the New World Order, a world government is just the beginning. Once
in place they can engage their plan to exterminate 80% of the world's
population, while enabling the "elites" to live forever with the aid of
advanced technology. For the first time, crusading filmmaker Alex Jones
reveals their secret plan for humanity's extermination, Operation:
ENDGAME
in place they can engage their plan to exterminate 80% of the world's
population, while enabling the "elites" to live forever with the aid of
advanced technology. For the first time, crusading filmmaker Alex Jones
reveals their secret plan for humanity's extermination, Operation:
ENDGAME
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