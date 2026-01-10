BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Final Fight MD (2025, Mega Drive) (version 0,95)
FuerstBitmarck
FuerstBitmarck
7 followers
6 views • 24 hours ago

Final Fight MD is a fan-made port of Final Fight, which is being developed by CFX. Final Fight is beat'em up originally developed by Capcom for the arcades. It was ported to Amiga, Atari ST, C64, Amstrad CPC, ZX Spectrum, SNES, Sega Mega CD and X68000.
This video shows an almost finished version from December 2025. It contains all levels of the arcade version and adds additional features, like additional options (e.g. additional moves and bosses), a save feature and a dedicated button for the special attack.

Final Fight takes place in the fictional American city Metro City, somewhere in the 90s. The city is overrun with crime. The dominant criminal force in the city is a gang called Mad Gear. Mike Haggar, a former street fighter who is now newly elected mayor of Metro City, plans to crack down heavily on Mad Gear. When he refuses to take a bribe from the gang, they kidnap his daughter Jessica, offering the return of his daughter for his cooperation. Haggar does not give in. Instead, he teams up with Jessica's boyfriend Guy and their friend Cody, and hits the streets to take down Mad Gear and free Jessica personally.

You can choose to play either Guy, Cody or Haggar. Each character differs in speed, strength and special moves. Basic commands are jump and punch. Hitting punch while jumping results in a jump-kick. You can "walk into" enemies to grab them. A grabbed enemy can be thrown, or you can give him a few sucker punches. Pressing jump and punch at the same time (the MD port has dedicated button for it, though will trigger a special roundhouse attack which will take a small part of your health for every enemy you hit.
There a various destructible object around. Destroying an object might yield an item. Valuables give you money, food restores health, weapons can be used to fight. If you get hit when carrying a weapon, you will drop it. Hitting an enemy with a weapon or dropping it while wear off the weapon, and it will vanished once it is worn off completely.

The game can be played in two-player co-op.

sega genesiscapcombeatemupmega drivecfx
